Popeyes awards 'Family Feud' contestant $10K for viral gaffe

A hilariously wrong answer on "Family Feud" landed one woman $10,000 worth of Popeyes.

Eve Dubois garnered viral attention on social media this week after she mixed up a gameshow question about the pugnacious cartoon sailor "Popeye the Sailor" for the chicken chain during an episode of "Family Feud Canada."

After Dubois and her competitor Logan Tomlin were asked to name "Popeye's favorite food," Dubois yelled "chicken!" while slamming her hand on the buzzer. Her swift answer drew pause to the entire audience, including her family who watched in silence as she rejoiced in what she thought was the right answer.

While Dubois danced it out, Tomlin replied "spinach," which was the character's favorite food, causing the audience to erupt.

Dubois stood on stage in utter shock. Her answer, which came during the sudden death round, cost her family both the game and a chance to win $10,000, UPI reported.

"I thought you meant Popeyes chicken," Dubois told the show's host Gerry Dee.

Popeyes did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Even though Dee said Dubois wasn't right, Popeyes begs to differ.

The chicken chain which created a media frenzy over the high-anticipated re-release of its coveted chicken sandwich says Dubois got it right and wanted to offer her a consolation prize.

"Our survey says that you got that right," Popeyes wrote on Twitter. "DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes."

Dee took to Twitter after the company tweeted for Dubois to claim her prize.

"Amazing @popeyesChicken! Just Amazin," host Dee wrote.

The contestant also thanked the company on Twitter for their offer.

"THANK YOU #CHICKEEEN," the contestant tweeted.

