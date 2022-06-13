Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Popeyes offers 59-cent special to celebrate 50 years

When Popeyes opened in 1972, a two-piece chicken cost just 59 cents

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Popeyes is going back to the beginning. 

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Popeyes is selling its 2-piece Signature Chicken for just 59 cents. 

That’s the same price when Popeyes first opened in 1972, according to social media posts from the fast food chain.

CHIPOTLE REVEALS WATERMELON LIMEADE, ITS FIRST SEASONAL DRINK, JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER

In order to get the 2-piece chicken deal, customers need to register for a Popeyes account and spend a minimum of $5. 

The chicken has to be ordered on the Popeyes app or website and can only be ordered for in-store pickup – not delivery –, according to the terms of the deal. 

The deal is available until June 19. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The first Popeyes – which was originally called "Chicken on the Run" – was opened in a New Orleans suburb in 1972 by Alvin C. Copeland Sr., according to the Popeyes website. 

Popeyes restaurant

Popeyes is offering its 2-piece Signature Chicken for 59 cents to celebrate its 50th anniversary.  (iStock / iStock)

The chain opened its first franchise location in 1976 in Louisiana.

Today, Popeyes has 2,806 locations in the U.S., according to the company website. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 50.16 -1.28 -2.49%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS