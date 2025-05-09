Pope Leo XIV's childhood home in Illinois was for sale but is now off the market

Pope Leo XIV is already having an impact on the real estate market.

The new pope, whose given name is Robert Prevost, was born in Chicago and grew up in the suburb of Dolton, Illinois. His childhood home was recently listed for sale, but the listing was quickly removed following the Vatican's decision to appoint Prevost as the latest — and first American — pontiff.

The small three-bedroom house, once a place housing drug dealers, according to the NY Post, sold in May 2024 for a small sum of $66,000. The new owner renovated the house and listed it for sale in January of this year for $219,000, according to Zillow. There was a contingent offer of $199,900 in April, but the house was listed for sale again on May 5 for the same price.

The listing was removed yesterday when Prevost was named the new pope.

CARDINAL ROBERT PREVOST, FIRST AMERICAN POPE: WHAT TO KNOW

According to the Post, the new owner removed the listing to decide on whether to sell it for a higher price or turn it into a museum or a national landmark.

The small brick home was originally built in 1949, and features 1.5 bathrooms along with three bedrooms. Before the renovation, the home was 750 square feet, but when listed for sale, it showed the square footage as 1,200 as the basement was converted to a livable area and central heating and air conditioning were added.

CARDINAL ROBERT PREVOST ANNOUNCED AS FIRST AMERICAN POPE, TAKING NAME LEO XIV

Pope Leo went to Villanova University in Pennsylvania for college. He was a member of the class of 1977 and obtained a mathematics degree from the Augustinian Catholic university.

He also holds a Master of Divinity from the Catholic Theological Union and a doctorate from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas, according to the College of Cardinals Report. The latter is located in his native Chicago.

Pope Leo first became a priest in 1982.

He has significant ties to Peru, where he served for many years, including as the Bishop of Chiclayo, the Associated Press reported.

He also spent some time in Chicago during his clerical career in various positions, according to the College of Cardinals Report.

Prior to his election as pope on Thursday, he had been a cardinal for over a year and a half.

He was also the president of the Vatican's Pontifical Commission for Latin America and the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, according to the Vatican. He received those positions from Pope Francis in early 2023.

Francis died on April 21, setting in motion the conclave in which the church's cardinals ultimately selected Leo XIV, the 267th pope, to succeed him.

Pope Leo's brother, John Prevost, told "Good Morning America" on Friday morning that "from the time [Pope Leo] was five or six years old, he knew this was his fate, not that he would be a pope, but that he would be a priest."

POPE LEO XIV GIVES 1ST HOMILY AS AMERICAN PONTIFF, SAYS LOSS IN FAITH HAS LED TO CRISIS IN HUMANITY

"He knew that from a very young age, and his idea never faltered all through grammar school, high school, college," Prevost said of his brother.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement reacting to the Chicago native's election as the head of the Catholic Church.

"This is a tremendous moment for our Catholic community and for all Chicagoans," he said. "God Bless Chicago. God bless Pope Leo XIV."