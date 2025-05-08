Cardinal Robert Prevost, first American pope: What to know

Cardinal Robert Prevost has become the Catholic Church’s new pope.

His election was announced by the Vatican on Thursday afternoon, with the newly elected pope stepping out to address those gathered in St. Peter’s Square shortly thereafter.

Prevost, the first American pope, will head up the Catholic Church as Leo XIV.

The new pope, who is 69, hails from Chicago originally.

He is a graduate of Villanova University from the class of 1977, according to the College of Cardinals Report. He obtained a mathematics degree from the school.

"As an Augustinian Catholic institution, we celebrate this significant day for our University community and the global Church," Villanova President Rev. Peter Donohue said in a statement following Pope Leo XIV's election. "Known for his humility, gentle spirit, prudence and warmth, Pope Leo XIV's leadership offers an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our educational mission."

He also holds a Master of Divinity from the Catholic Theological Union and a doctorate from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas, per the College of Cardinals Report.

Pope Leo XIV first became a priest in 1982.

He has significant ties to Peru, where he served for many years, including as the Bishop of Chiclayo, The Associated Press reported . He reportedly has Peruvian citizenship.

He became the president of the Vatican’s Pontifical Commission for Latin America in early 2023. At the same time, Pope Francis made him the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, according to the Vatican.

Prior to his election as pope, he had been a cardinal for over a year and a half, an appointment he also received from Pope Francis.

He holds similar stances as Francis on some issues, such as the environment and compassion for the poor and migrants, the College of Cardinals Report reported.

Francis died on April 21, setting in motion the conclave in which the church’s cardinals ultimately selected Leo XIV, the 267th pope, to succeed him.

President Donald Trump offered his congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on TruthSocial.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope," he wrote. "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"