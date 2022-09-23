Pope Francis tells Deloitte workers 3 ways business people can seek 'more humane' world

Pope Francis hosted a unique audience Thursday, speaking to hundreds of Deloitte Global employees at the Vatican.

Deloitte Global, one of the world's largest professional service and consultation firm, employs over 300,000 people worldwide.

The pontiff asked attendees to become "integral consultants" — using Catholic morality and charity to help people through commerce. The pope gave three pieces of advice to operate in business ethically.

"In what ways, then, can consultants, managers and experienced professionals help in reversing or at least correcting this situation? How are they to organize their work in order to strive for a more humane, just and fraternal world?" the pope asked.

"The first is always to remain aware that you can leave a mark. This means ensuring that your mark is positive and moves towards integral human development," Pope Francis told the company.

Pope Francis encouraged the consultants to recognize their "non-material fund" of knowledge, skills, and networking to help others understand their situations, saying, "This gives your organization, and each one of you, the ability to guide choices, influence criteria and evaluate priorities for companies, universities, supranational bodies, national and local governments, and decision makers at the political level."

He continued, "The second suggestion I would offer is to take up and fulfill your cultural responsibility, which also stems from your wealth of intelligence and connections. By 'cultural responsibility' I mean two things: ensuring adequate professional standards, and also an anthropological and ethical standard that enables you to suggest responses that are consistent with an evangelical vision of the economy and society; in other words, with Catholic social doctrine."

The Catholic Church has long discussed the role of private companies and employers in the common good.

Pope Francis went on to tell his audience that his third piece of advice was to encourage "entrepreneurial biodiversity."

By this, the pontiff explained, he was referring to the uneven and often severely disproportionate benefit of business and commerce, citing previous popes' concerns about wealth and resource distribution.

"While daily life improved for one part of humanity, the other part has suffered from unscrupulous choices and has become the main victim of a sort of counter-development. Indeed, Saint Paul VI explained clearly that development of social justice is the new name for peace."