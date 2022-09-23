Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Pope Francis tells Deloitte workers 3 ways business people can seek 'more humane' world

Pope Francis suggests how Deloitte workers can 'strive for a more humane, just and fraternal world'

close
Jonathan Morris, theologian and Fox News contributor, addresses rumors that Pope Francis will soon resign. video

Pope Francis dismisses resignation rumors; Compares abortion to 'hiring a hitman'

Jonathan Morris, theologian and Fox News contributor, addresses rumors that Pope Francis will soon resign.

Pope Francis hosted a unique audience Thursday, speaking to hundreds of Deloitte Global employees at the Vatican.

Deloitte Global, one of the world's largest professional service and consultation firm, employs over 300,000 people worldwide.

The pontiff asked attendees to become "integral consultants" — using Catholic morality and charity to help people through commerce. The pope gave three pieces of advice to operate in business ethically.

"In what ways, then, can consultants, managers and experienced professionals help in reversing or at least correcting this situation? How are they to organize their work in order to strive for a more humane, just and fraternal world?" the pope asked.

TOP BANK CEOS DECLINE RADICAL CLIMATE DEMANDS FROM REP. TLAIB: ‘THAT WOULD BE THE ROAD TO HELL FOR AMERICA’

Pope Francis speaks with Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen

Pope Francis speaks with Indian-American businessman and CEO of multinational professional services firm Deloitte, Punit Renjen during an audience to the participants of the Deloitte Global meeting on Sept. 22, 2022 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican.  (ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The first is always to remain aware that you can leave a mark. This means ensuring that your mark is positive and moves towards integral human development," Pope Francis told the company.

Pope Francis encouraged the consultants to recognize their "non-material fund" of knowledge, skills, and networking to help others understand their situations, saying, "This gives your organization, and each one of you, the ability to guide choices, influence criteria and evaluate priorities for companies, universities, supranational bodies, national and local governments, and decision makers at the political level."

JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON CALLS FOR MORE INVESTMENT IN OIL AND GAS: ‘WE AREN’T GETTING THIS ONE RIGHT'

Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen has audience with Pope Francis

Indian-American businessman and CEO of multinational professional services firm Deloitte, Punit Renjen introduces Italian nun and economist, Alessandra Smerilli during a Pope's audience to the participants of the Deloitte Global meeting on Sept. 22, (ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He continued, "The second suggestion I would offer is to take up and fulfill your cultural responsibility, which also stems from your wealth of intelligence and connections. By 'cultural responsibility' I mean two things: ensuring adequate professional standards, and also an anthropological and ethical standard that enables you to suggest responses that are consistent with an evangelical vision of the economy and society; in other words, with Catholic social doctrine."

The Catholic Church has long discussed the role of private companies and employers in the common good. 

MARRIOTT OPENS $600M GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS AS IT ENCOURAGES IN-PERSON WORK

Deloitte offices in London

The Deloitte offices stand in 2 New Square on Oct. 2, 2018, in London.  (Jack Taylor/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pope Francis went on to tell his audience that his third piece of advice was to encourage "entrepreneurial biodiversity."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

By this, the pontiff explained, he was referring to the uneven and often severely disproportionate benefit of business and commerce, citing previous popes' concerns about wealth and resource distribution.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"While daily life improved for one part of humanity, the other part has suffered from unscrupulous choices and has become the main victim of a sort of counter-development. Indeed, Saint Paul VI explained clearly that development of social justice is the new name for peace."