Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work

Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees.

The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company.

There is nearly 20,000 square feet of collaborative workspaces for the employees who are tasked with supporting Marriott's 8,100 hotels in 139 countries and territories worldwide, according to the company.

MARRIOTT HOTELS PULL OUT OF RUSSIA, CITING WESTERN SANCTIONS



Ticker Security Last Change Change % MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. 157.36 +2.44 +1.58%

Amid the pandemic, the company adopted a hybrid model, which it believes enhances an employee's experience and "fuels business performance."

MARRIOTT CEO SAYS JOBS 'ABSOLUTELY' COMING BACK, COMPANY 'ACTIVELY HIRING' IN SELECT MARKETS

However, in constructing the new campus, it heavily invested in an employee's individual workspace, collaborative areas and on-site benefits.

The company is "encouraging folks to be here several days a week" CEO Anthony Capuano told Reuters.

However, since employees "crave" interaction, workers will want to return to the office, Capuano told the outlet.

The building's mixed-seating collaboration stations line the windows on each floor. There will also be formal meeting rooms for larger meetings.

To further entice workers to come to the office, the company also added a 7,500-square-foot state-of-the-art health and fitness center, a wellness suite that includes a lactation space, meditation rooms, massage chairs and treadmill desks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There is also a childcare center that is big enough for up to 91 children ranging in age from infancy to 5 years old.

"Empowering associates and accelerating innovation were our key priorities and central in every decision we made to deliver a compelling environment for associates to work, learn and thrive," Capuano said in a statement.