Pop-Tarts unveil giant, limited edition 'Party Pastry' in select cities

Hungry customers in three U.S. cities will soon have the chance to purchase a giant, limited edition Pop-Tart to celebrate the breakfast staple's 60th birthday.

The Pop-Tarts "Party Pastry," which is 73 times the size of a classic, standard toaster pastry, will be available starting Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. ET, according to a Pop-Tarts news release.

The $60 pastry, which includes delivery, is being sold only in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, the release said.

HERE'S WHERE TO GET A FREE ROOT BEER FLOAT ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

The Party Pastry feeds 73 people, the company said — and has a strawberry filling, "personalized frosting" and sprinkles.

"If you're one of our fans that misses the nostalgia of childhood summers when you could practically smell the freedom in the air, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is for you," senior marketing director Heidi Ray said in a statement to FOX Business.

"For over 60 years, Pop-Tarts has been dedicated to making moments crazy good, so if you are celebrating an everyday small moment or a major life event, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry will bring the energy of summers past into moments that matter most to you today," she said.

There are a limited number of giant Pop-Tarts pastries available, the company said.

WILLIAM POST, WHO HELPED INVENT POP-TARTS, DEAD AT 96

The Party Pastry is the largest pastry ever sold by Pop-Tarts, the release said.

Customers who purchase the Party Pastry will have the option of adding a personal note to the pastry, ranging from "unconventional themes to major milestones," the release said.

FAST-FOOD VALUE DEAL BATTLE EXPANDS AS SONIC ROLLS OUT A $1.99 MENU

"So, whether you're celebrating a birthday, kicking off tailgating season or just wanting to end brat summer in style, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry will bring those feel-good, carefree vibes to any occasion," it said.

Additionally, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry will arrive in a 3-foot-tall box that resembles the packaging of its more standard-sized counterparts, the company said.

Pop-Tarts first debuted in 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the Pop-Tarts website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They were in development for about a year after then-Kellogg chairman William E. LaMothe had an idea of "transforming a delicious breakfast into a toaster-ready rectangle that could go anywhere."

The product was initially called the "Fruit Scone," the site noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"But that sounded terrible. So we took inspiration from the pop culture movement of the day and renamed it 'Pop-Tarts,'" it said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

Original flavors of Pop-Tarts were strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon and apple-currant, according to the website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % K KELLANOVA 74.09 +0.76 +1.04%

Apple-currant was quickly dropped, but the rest are still for sale 60 years later, it said.