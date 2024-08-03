Here's where to get a free root beer float on Tuesday, August 6

At least four restaurant chains will be giving away root beer floats on Tuesday, August 6, as part of a promotion for National Root Beer Float Day.

A root beer float is a beverage that consists of vanilla ice cream in a glass or mug of root beer, a nonalcoholic soda.

Read on to find out how to get your own icy treat.

FAST-FOOD VALUE DEAL BATTLE EXPANDS AS SONIC ROLLS OUT A $1.99 MENU

At A&W, a person will have to earn their free float, said an August 1 release from the company.

But it won't be too hard.

"On National Root Beer Float Day, August 6, simply show off your "Float Flex" — that is, flaunt your new physique with your best muscle-flexing pose — at any participating U.S. A&W location between 2 p.m.–8 p.m. local time," the company said in the release.

A&W has locations in 36 states.

NEARLY 80% OF AMERICANS NOW CONSIDER FAST FOOD A ‘LUXURY’ DUE TO HIGH PRICES

Customers who do a "Float Flex" will receive a free, small root beer float, said A&W.

No purchase is necessary for the free beverage, they said, but suggested that patrons donate to the Disabled American Veterans nonprofit, which A&W has partnered with during National Root Beer Float Day.

The "Float Flex" promotion was inspired by the heft of the root beer float served at A&W, said the company.

"A&W’s iconic Root Beer Float is, without a doubt, one of the heaviest drinks in the quick service restaurant industry," said Liz Bazner, vice president of marketing and innovation at A&W, in the August 1 release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Bazner continued, "It’s so heavy that we worried we might be missing out on a whole untapped market of folks that simply can’t handle its hugeness. This National Root Beer Float Day, we wanted to get everyone pumped up and ready to enjoy their free float."

Sister restaurant chains Wienerschnitzel, Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez will also be offering free root beer floats with any purchase on Tuesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Coupons for the free drinks are available on the chains' websites.

Wienerschnitzel has locations in 11 states, plus the "Wiener Wagon" food truck in southern California. Its locations serve Tastee-Freez ice cream, said the chain's website.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

Hamburger Stand is found in Arizona, California, Colorado and Wyoming.