Police say NYC has over 1,300 illegal marijuana stores: reports

There are reportedly more than 1,300 suspected illegal marijuana stores operating in New York City,

According to Fox 5 New York, the New York City Police Department has said there have been roadblocks to seizing cannabis that is sold without a license.

The NYC Sheriff's Office has shared images on social media showing business inspections. A long-term investigation in Far Rockaway resulted in undercover purchases and the seizure of marijuana, concentrated cannabis, vape products and edibles containing THC in December.

In a City Council hearing on Wednesday, Sheriff Anthony Miranda – who is spearheading a recently-formed, interagency task force – said "teams will be dispatched to all five boroughs on different days of the week," Gothamist reported.

"We are conducting long-term and short-term investigations," he said.

The task force is also reportedly aiming to target stores for trademark infringement, with Miranda reporting that inspections have resulted in three arrests thus far.

"The goal is not necessarily to make arrests, but when the law requires it, we are going to do that," he continued, also noting that nuisance abatement "takes a little while because the person has to have due process."

Last month, Mayor Eric Adams said the task force had worked – during a period of two weeks – to seize more than $4 million worth of products being sold illegally and the issuance of 566 civil and criminal summonses.

There were two felony arrests and one arrest on an outstanding warrant.

"We will not let the economic opportunities that legal cannabis offers be taken for a ride by unlicensed establishments," Adams said in a statement. "Thanks to this joint interagency task force pilot, the city and the state collaborated to crack down on bad actors who are putting New Yorkers’ – particularly young people’s – health and safety at risk, and who sought to cut the line and undermine the legal market. It's high time that unlicensed stores stopped selling illegal products and comply with the law."

"We have an obligation to support the legal cannabis industry and create a fair opportunity for legal dispensaries to succeed, and that means taking enforcement action against those who continue to operate illegally by selling contraband and evading taxes," Miranda said at the time. "The collective efforts of the task force, under the direction of Mayor Adams, sends a clear message to illegal businesses that their actions will not be tolerated, and it will be necessary for them to comply with licensing laws."

Just one legal weed shop is currently open in New York City, with a second store expected to open next week.