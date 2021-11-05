Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls

Playground sets sold at Costco, Lowe's recalled over entrapment hazard

Recalled products are marketed under the brand names Yardline Play Systems and Gorilla Playsets

Backyard playground sets sold online at Costco and Lowe's are being recalled due to an entrapment hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).    

More than 5,000 playground sets marketed under the brand names Yardline Play Systems and Gorilla Playsets are being recalled, according to CPSC's notice. The models are the Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander Outdoor Playsets. 

The playsets can be described as having a solid wood roof with a lookout window, slides, swings and a rock-climbing wall as well as other play features, the agency said. 

Recalled Turbo Racer Playset (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to the recall notice, the "wooden parts used to reinforce and create a decorative gable design on the wooden roof pose an entrapment hazard." 

Kids using the playsets have the potential to get stuck in between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration, the notice continued. 

However, there haven't been any reports of injuries related to the recalled products. 

The Turbo Racer and Cloud Racer models were available at Costco.com from March 2019 through May 2021 while the Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander models were sold online at Lowes.com from December 2020 through May 2021.