Player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K playing slots at Las Vegas airport

The winner has not been identified

A player made a $2.50 bet playing slots at a Las Vegas airport recently, and made nearly $348,000. 

IGT Jackpots shared a screenshot of the win, showing a guest’s game of Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin Slots at Harry Reid International Airport

Spirit Airlines plane lands

A Spirit Airlines plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The picture shows a whopping win of $347,993.85. 

"Now this was a trip to remember!" IGT Jackpots wrote. 

The lucky winner has not been identified. 

The announcement comes just a few weeks after another lucky player betting on the slot machines in Vegas won more than $12 million

Wheel of Fortune slot machines

Wheel of Fortune slot machines in Las Vegas. (George Rose/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The player, who asked to remain anonymous, came away with $12,185,766 while playing a Megabucks Triple Red Hot 7s Spitfire Multipliers Slot machine at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino on the strip. 

FOX Business’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report. 