Player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K playing slots at Las Vegas airport
The winner has not been identified
A player made a $2.50 bet playing slots at a Las Vegas airport recently, and made nearly $348,000.
IGT Jackpots shared a screenshot of the win, showing a guest’s game of Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin Slots at Harry Reid International Airport.
The picture shows a whopping win of $347,993.85.
"Now this was a trip to remember!" IGT Jackpots wrote.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|IGT
|INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
|27.11
|+0.53
|+1.97%
The lucky winner has not been identified.
The announcement comes just a few weeks after another lucky player betting on the slot machines in Vegas won more than $12 million.
CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS APP
The player, who asked to remain anonymous, came away with $12,185,766 while playing a Megabucks Triple Red Hot 7s Spitfire Multipliers Slot machine at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino on the strip.
FOX Business’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.