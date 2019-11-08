Playboy Playmate tied up, robbed of $30K; Suspects still on the loose

A Playboy Playmate was tied up and robbed of more than $30,000 by a trio of armed, masked men who broke into her California home, according to authorities and a report.

Police said Friday they are on the lookout for the three men who allegedly broke into the North Hollywood home of Lauryn Elaine, Playboy Mexico's former Playmate of the Month, late Wednesday night, according to TMZ. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the suspects are still on the loose.

Elaine – whose real name is Lauryn Sandoval, according to her Facebook page – got home around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to find her front door had been forced open. She walked further inside to find two strangers leaving her bedroom and another exiting her brother’s, according to the report.

That’s when one of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at Elaine, while ordering her to open her safe. The trio then used a dog leash to tie her up before swiping her purse and more than $30,000 in cash.

The strangers then fled, at which point Elaine was able to escape the dog leash and get help.

Elaine was not injured and police are still investigating the incident, cops said.