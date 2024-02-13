Plane lands at Buffalo airport after door falls off mid-flight

A small plane managed to land safely last night at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York after the pilot "reported losing the left rear passenger door" during flight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says.

An FAA spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business on Tuesday that the single-engine Diamond DA40 aircraft, which was carrying two people, touched down around 5:30 p.m. local time.

The FAA is now reviewing the incident. There were no reports of injuries.

The Cheektowaga Police Department told WIVB that the pilot reported losing the door while flying over Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, which is a few miles from the airport.

2 JETBLUE PLANES COLLIDE AT BOSTON LOGAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

In an audio recording with air traffic controllers, a voice is heard saying "We have an emergency, we’re heading back" and "We lost our rear door," the station added.

Police reportedly have not been able to find the door after it fell from the plane.

It is unknown why the door fell off of the plane, which was a non-commercial aircraft.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority told WIVB that the plane landed at the Signature Aviation terminal at the airport.

FAA BOSS REACTS TO CALLS TO RAISE PILOTS’ MANDATORY RETIREMENT AGE

The incident happened about a month after a door plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 plane.

The door plug blowout and depressurization incident occurred on Jan. 5, when Flight 1282 was climbing after takeoff from Oregon’s Portland International Airport en route to Ontario, California. At about 16,000 feet, the door plug panel – which covers an emergency exit that’s deactivated on planes with lower passenger capacity layouts – blew out, causing the cabin to depressurize.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Some passengers’ items were blown out of the airliner due to the depressurization and empty seats near the hole in the fuselage sustained damage. The plane safely returned to Portland for an emergency landing and no serious injuries were reported.

Fox Business’ Eric Revell contributed to this report.