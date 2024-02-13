Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airplanes
Published

Plane lands at Buffalo airport after door falls off mid-flight

FAA reviewing plane’s landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A small plane managed to land safely last night at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York after the pilot "reported losing the left rear passenger door" during flight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says. 

An FAA spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business on Tuesday that the single-engine Diamond DA40 aircraft, which was carrying two people, touched down around 5:30 p.m. local time. 

The FAA is now reviewing the incident. There were no reports of injuries. 

The Cheektowaga Police Department told WIVB that the pilot reported losing the door while flying over Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, which is a few miles from the airport. 

2 JETBLUE PLANES COLLIDE AT BOSTON LOGAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 

Airport in Buffalo, New York

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, New York, is pictured in February 2009. (Reuters/Gary Wiepert / Reuters Photos)

In an audio recording with air traffic controllers, a voice is heard saying "We have an emergency, we’re heading back" and "We lost our rear door," the station added. 

Police reportedly have not been able to find the door after it fell from the plane. 

It is unknown why the door fell off of the plane, which was a non-commercial aircraft. 

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority told WIVB that the plane landed at the Signature Aviation terminal at the airport. 

FAA BOSS REACTS TO CALLS TO RAISE PILOTS’ MANDATORY RETIREMENT AGE 

Buffalo Niagara International Airport terminal

A view of Buffalo Niagara International Airport during a weather-related shutdown in December 2022. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The incident happened about a month after a door plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 plane. 

The door plug blowout and depressurization incident occurred on Jan. 5, when Flight 1282 was climbing after takeoff from Oregon’s Portland International Airport en route to Ontario, California. At about 16,000 feet, the door plug panel – which covers an emergency exit that’s deactivated on planes with lower passenger capacity layouts – blew out, causing the cabin to depressurize. 

Baggage claim Buffalo airport

The baggage claim area at Buffalo Niagara International Airport during the December 2022 shutdown. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS        

Some passengers’ items were blown out of the airliner due to the depressurization and empty seats near the hole in the fuselage sustained damage. The plane safely returned to Portland for an emergency landing and no serious injuries were reported. 

Fox Business’ Eric Revell contributed to this report. 