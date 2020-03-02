Pizza Hut rolls out Nashville Hot wings, the chain’s ‘hottest flavor yet’

Pizza Hut has something new in store for customers who like spice.

Continue Reading Below

The restaurant chain announced that it has rolled out the “Nashville Hot” flavor to its signature kitchen-fried, hand-tossed wings.

Pizza Hut did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business but described the wings as having “mouthwatering, sweat-inducing Nashville-style spice and southern heat” in a press release. They are topped with cayenne pepper sauce and a blend of tangy flavors.

The wings, which are available nationwide for a limited time, were advertised on Pizza Hut’s Twitter page, where fans shared their excitement, or lack thereof, to try them.

TACO BELL VIGIL AT PENN STATE AFTER LOCATION CLOSED

Pizza Hut, owned by Yum! Brands, reported a worldwide system sales growth of 8 percent in 2019, according to Yum!’s annual report. That’s just shy of other Yum!-owned brands, KFC and Taco Bell, which posted growth rates of 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 92.53 +3.28 +3.68%

Pizza Hut saw growth elsewhere, too. It opened about 1,029 new restaurants in 73 countries during the year. Yum! Brands stock is down nearly 3 percent on the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS