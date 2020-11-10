Pizza Hut adds Beyond Meat sausage toppings to menus nationwide

The latest addition to Pizza Hut's menu: Beyond Meat sausage.

Continue Reading Below

The pizza chain, owned by Yum Brands, partnered with the California-based plant-based-meat producer Tuesday, offering its first pizzas with plant-based meat substitutes to consumers nationwide.

163 PIZZA HUT RESTAURANTS UP FOR SALE AFTER FRANCHISEE FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 125.01 -25.49 -16.94% YUM YUM! BRANDS 102.99 +1.01 +0.99%

For a limited time, consumers will be able to choose between the Beyond Italian Sausage pizza, which is the company's classic cheese pizza topped with plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage, or the Great Beyond pizza, which is topped with vegetables and sausage.

Since March, Pizza Hut has served over 24 million contactless digital orders as consumers remain at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Yum Brands reported that Pizza Hut’s U.S. same-store sales growth increased 6% in the third quarter.

BEYOND MEAT OFFERS CORONAVIRUS RELIEF WITH 1M+ BURGER DONATIONS

Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs noted that the company's overall third-quarter results were "encouraging" and demonstrated "the resilience of the Yum! portfolio."

Although Beyond Meat's business grew during the early days of the pandemic and subsequent economic shutdowns, the company has faced headwinds of late. Sales in Beyond Meat's foodservice business fell 11% in the third quarter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The Company continues to expect to benefit from food-at-home consumer demand in its retail channel," management said in the 2020 outlook of its earnings statement.

The latest collaboration between the two companies goes beyond the U.S. market. Starting Tuesday, customers in parts of the U.K. will also be able to test out the new batch of pizza toppings.

The offerings in the U.S. and U.K. will only be available for a limited time while supplies last at all traditional Pizza Hut locations nationwide and select Pizza Hut Express locations.

FOX Business' Suzanne O'Halloran contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS