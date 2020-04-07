Beyond Meat offers coronavirus relief with 1M+ burger donations

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The plant-based food company Beyond Meat is working to “donate and distribute more than one million Beyond Burgers to uphold its Feed A Million+ pledge, according to a company statement Monday.

“As we all come together to get through these challenging times, we at Beyond Meat feel a deep responsibility to give back by providing access to good, nourishing meals at no cost,” the statement reads. “Our goal has always been to use food as a vehicle for change and we’re fortunate to be in a position to put that into action now like never before.”

Beyond Meat will make its donation alongside its partners, according to the statement, and it is meant to “make lives easier” as the coronavirus continues to take hold of the country. As of Tuesday afternoon, the novel coronavirus has infected nearly 380,000 Americans, according to data from Johns Hopkins' COVID-19 tracker.

“To reach those most affected and in need, we’ve donated Beyond Meat products to food banks across the country, and are working with partners to prepare and deliver donated Beyond Meat meals to hospitals, community centers and other frontline organizations,” the statement continues. “We’re looking inward to our community of employees and fans by having them nominate causes that matter most to them.”

Causes that Beyond Meat is donating burgers to are in Los Angeles and New York, which include operational outposts in closed down restaurants – an effort the company says “also recreate jobs.”

Additionally, Beyond Meat is partnering with brand ambassadors at other businesses to make meal donations at nonprofit organizations throughout the rest of the country.

“We are so inspired by our community and all they’re doing to give back,” Beyond Meat’s statement says in closing. “We’re all in this together and we hope you are staying safe and taking care of each other.”