Taco Bell puts 2 frozen pineapple drinks on the menu

Taco Bell started selling two new frozen pineapple drinks just in time for summer.

The fast-food chain, owned by YUM! Brands, released the “Pineapple Whip Freeze” and the “Pineapple Freeze” on Thursday, according to Delish.

Both drinks are available for a limited time and cost $2.49 for a regular size or $2.69 for a large size, according to the Taco Bell website,

However, Taco Bell isn’t the first fast-food chain to incorporate pineapple on its menu.

In fact, according to some reports, pineapple has been an ingredient in fast food dishes since the 1960s -- although not all attempts at including the tropical fruit have lasted.

To see what some of those dishes are, here are four fast-food menu items that have included pineapple.

Hula Burger

In 1962, McDonald’s released the “Hula Burger” which was made with a piece of grilled pineapple with a piece of cheese on a bun, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

The sandwich didn’t last long.

It was invented by McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc as a meat alternative for Catholics during Lent, but was released alongside the Filet-O-Fish , which was also created as a meat alternative during Lent, and the two sandwiches competed to see which would survive on the menu.

The Filet-O-Fish was the clear winner, the Smithsonian Magazine reported, and the Hula Burger’s time on the menu ended.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian pizza, which is pizza with pineapple and ham on it, was created in the 1960s by a Canadian restaurateur named Sam Panopoulos.

Today, Hawaiian pizza can be controversial because some pizza fans are strongly opposed to the idea and others are staunchly in favor. But it is still sold at major pizza chains, including Domino’s and Papa John’s.

Teriyaki Burger

Carl’s Jr. brought pineapple back in a sandwich in 2007 with its “Teriyaki Burger,” according to a press release from the time.

Unlike the Hula Burger, the Teriyaki Burger did have meat on it.

The burger was made up of a hamburger, teriyaki sauce, a slice of grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, red onion, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise, according to the release.

Pineapple burrito

Last summer, Mexican fast-food chain Mad Mex, which is based in Australia, released a pineapple burrito in honor of World Pineapple Day, Fox News reported at the time.

“Whilst some will call it sacrilege, we know there are a lot of pineapple fans out there,” Mad Mex CEO Clovis Young said at the time. “Some of them live in secret, and they’ve been waiting a long time for this day to come.”

