Pierce Brosnan praises Trump's economy

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan praised President Trump's economy in a recent interview with ITK.

"I think what he’s done for the economy is very good," the Irish-born American actor said in response to a question about potentially leaving the U.S. after comments he made in 2018, The Hill reported. "People are working, and that’s a step in the right direction."

"This country is part of my life," Brosnan said, adding, "I’m an American citizen. I love America and America’s been very good to me. And I want to see happiness come back into our society."

The "Mama Mia!" actor shared very different thoughts on the president in a 2018 interview with The Mail on Sunday's Event magazine.

"That man has torn this country apart and you have to work out how much longer you can stay here," the actor told the U.K. entertainment magazine, according to The Hill.

Brosnan, an environmentalist, added that Trump "has to pay attention to the climate change. He has to support the rallying call of the young people," adding, "He has to get out of the coal business, the oil business. It’s just devouring the Earth around us. And there are other ways. We’ve seen it from other societies, other cultures."

The actor said he's "biding his time" in regard to his pick for a 2020 presidential candidate. "We shall see," he said.

