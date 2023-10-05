Photos show Sam Bankman-Fried's lavish lifestyle from $35M penthouse in Bahamas

Images of FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s $35 million penthouse in the Bahamas submitted as exhibits for his criminal fraud trial, show a lavish lifestyle on the water with a private pool, bar, and wide-open living room with a full-size grand piano.

Bankman-Fried’s trial entered its third day Thursday, as the crypto-empire’s former leader faces several charges in connection to the collapse of FTX — once the second-largest crypto exchange in the world — after it was hit with a flood of withdrawals following reports the exchange merged assets with Alameda.

Customers lost billions as a result of the collapse, and federal prosecutors accuse Bankman-Fried of misleading lenders and investors, as well as stealing billions of dollars in customer funds to buy real estate, make political contributions and make up for losses at Alameda.

One piece of real estate owned by Bankman-Fried was a $35 million penthouse in the Bahamas, in what appears to be a marina, and with a view of the ocean.

The top floor penthouse included an outdoor pool with wicker lounge seats that could hold multiple people each, a hot top that overflows into the pool, and archways peeking out across the ocean.

The images also show an outdoor TV from the view of a hot tub on the large patio, and a wide open living room with couches, a dining room table, more archways opening up to the outside, and a full size grand piano.

A fully stocked bar is shown in the photos, as well as a room with white marble tile, a purple rug, purple sectional sofa, and purple walls. The room also has a large-screen television, with two other televisions, one on each side of the larger one.

For art, the purple room has a Harry Potter movie poster on the wall.

In his ongoing current trial, Bankman-Fried faces seven federal counts of fraud and conspiracy. The trial is expected to last about six weeks.

In March, Bankman-Fried has a second criminal trial scheduled against him, which addresses charges including campaign finance violations.

He has acknowledged his company did not steal funds yet had inadequate risk management. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

