PetSmart recalls dog bowls over laceration risk

PetSmart has already received 3 reports of consumers receiving cuts, scratches

PetSmart is recalling more than 100,000 dog bowls that pose a risk of laceration to pet owners, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).  

The gasket on the bottom of the Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls "can come off, leaving an unfinished edge," the agency said in its recall notice.  

PetSmart has already received three reports of consumers receiving cuts and scratches after handling the bowls with the unfinished edge, according to CPSC.  

Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowl  (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

The recalled product is described as a set of two elevated metal dog food bowls that sit in a metal base surrounded by a plastic gasket. The product also has the SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404, which can be found on the inside of the product. 

Consumers are now being told to immediately stop using the recalled product and to return it for a refund.

The bowls were sold at the pet stores from October 2017 through June 2021. 