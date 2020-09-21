PetSmart releases guinea pig Halloween costumes for 2020

Guinea pig owners can now figure out what they’ll be dressing up their furry friend as for Halloween.

PetSmart has announced its new lineup of costumes for 2020 and this year, guinea pigs can get dolled up for the festivities, too. The outfits include bumblebee, mermaid, lobster, hot dog, unicorn, pumpkin and dragon costumes.

Each costume costs $6.99, according to PetSmart’s current listings.

Compared to last year’s Halloween season, the announcement comes a month later than some regulars may have expected.

Despite the wait, PetSmart was able to secure manufacturing for these tiny “Thrills & Chills” ensembles during a time of uncertainty.

Rubie’s Costume Company, which dubs itself the “world’s largest designer and manufacturer of costumes,” filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the highly seasonal nature of our business, our manufacturing relationships in China, the chilling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. and the global economy and potential liquidity pressures, the board of directors determined that the Chapter 11 filings is our best path forward as we carry out our restructuring efforts," said Rubie's President Marc Beige in a statement at the time.

Before the novel coronavirus took its hold on the U.S., Halloween costumes were a rising trend, according to annual reports from the National Retail Federation in the last five years.

In a recent survey conducted by the NRF, the organization said 18 percent of pet owners plan to dress up their pet for Halloween as a safe way to celebrate the holiday amid COVID-19.

