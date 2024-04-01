Pet food company to pay a cat lover $10K to cuddle with kittens, raise support for adoption shelters

A pet food company is taking its love of cats to the next level.

ACANA pet food is looking to pay $10,000 to one lucky cat lover for cuddling with kittens.

The person will be picked based on replies to a simple questionnaire.

PETSMART IS OFFERING $20K FOR CAT, DOG ‘EMPLOYEES' TO TEST NEW TOYS AND TREATS

In addition to donating 5,000 cases of wet cat food to shelters in need across the country, ACANA is also paying a winner to spend four hours cuddling with cats at a Best Friends Animal Society this June.

The brand put out a press release noting that the months of May through November each year are considered "kitten season," a time known for an influx of orphaned kittens arriving at local shelters.

Because of this, local animal shelters tend to have fewer resources and less space for all the kittens in need of help.

To try to combat this issue, ACANA is paying one cat lover $10,000 to cuddle with kittens at Best Friends Animal Society — one of the leading national animal welfare organizations that’s dedicated to ending the killing of cats and dogs in animal shelters.

CAT CAUGHT ON CAMERA CLIMBING INTO OWNER'S BED FOR NIGHTTIME CUDDLES

The offer is also in an effort to promote adoption and to spread the word about kittens in need this "kitten season."

The questionnaire is 10 questions long — with inquiries about allergies to cats, what makes the person a good fit for the job, the person's favorite kitten and more.

Billy Frey, vice president of marketing at Champion Petfoods, told FOX Business that the new initiative is to educate people during this "kitten season."

"Shelters are a great way to adopt your pet, especially kittens, which is why ACANA has long supported shelters around the world," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Frey added, "Through the program, we hope to educate people [about] this season when shelters need additional support, inspire them to volunteer and highlight the importance of both great nutrition and care throughout a cat’s life — especially during their earliest days."

Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle told FOX Business the society is thankful for the ACANA pet food partnership — that it's "encourag[ing] people to support their local shelters by finding the ways that work for them to give back to their community."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The questionnaire is live from now until April 10.

More information can be found at ACANA.com.