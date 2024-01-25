Pest control company Orkin says this city has worst bed bug problem in America

Chicago has the worst bed bug problem among American cities, according to Orkin.

That has been the case for the Windy City for four straight years now, the Rollins Inc.-owned pest control company said this week as it unveiled this year’s iteration of its list identifying the 50 most bed bug-plagued U.S. metros.

Orkin said it reviewed residential and commercial bed bug treatment data over roughly 12 months ending Nov. 30, 2023 to determine the order of the cities.

Behind Chicago, the pest control company said it considered New York to be the second-worst for the bloodthirsty insects and Philadelphia to be the third.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The top-six remained unchanged from last year, according to Orkin.

Orkin said the 10 worst bed bug cities included:

Chicago, Illinois

New York, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cleveland-Akron, Ohio

Los Angeles, California

Detroit, Michigan

Washington, D.C.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Charlotte, North Carolina

Champaign, Illinois

Bed bugs, while not a known transmitter of disease, can bite people and animals, sometimes causing allergic reactions, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. Orkin said they easily spread from place to place.

"Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As travel plans ramp up, it’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control," Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel said in a statement.

PEST CONTROL COMPANY ORKIN DECLARES CHICAGO ‘RATTIEST’ CITY AGAIN. HOW DO OTHER CITIES STACK UP?

While there are many strategies to prevent bed bugs, one thing people can do whether they’re at home or traveling is look closely at furniture and other items for signs of the bugs and the insects themselves, according to Orkin.

Chiago receiving its No. 1 ranking for bed bugs comes just a few months after Orkin dubbed it the most-rodent infested U.S. city for 2023.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Norway rats, whose origins actually trace back to Asia, pose the biggest rodent problem in Chicago, according to a webpage from the city government.

The Windy City has been Orkin’s "rattiest" city for nearly a decade.