Perrier launches energy drink, joins 'functional water' trend

Perrier isn't sleeping on the “functional water” trend.

The French carbonated H20 brand has long made sparkling water, but now, with Perrier Energize, the brand hopes to deliver a caffeine dose that helps drinkers stay awake and alert.

Perrier Energize is the brand’s first energy drink in its 123-year history and comes in three flavors, including grapefruit, pomegranate and tangerine. The 11.15-ounce cans of flavored mineral water are said to be packed with about 99 milligrams of caffeine sourced from green coffee and yerba mate extracts.

Perrier describes its new beverage as being low in calories, but does not disclose the drink’s exact nutrition facts on its website. A reviewer on Amazon, meanwhile, claims each can contains 35 calories, 8 grams of carbohydrates and 7 grams of sugar.

Customers can currently get their hands on an 18-pack for $21.76, not including tax.

Representatives at Perrier and parent company Nestlé Waters France did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Functional waters and drinks have become an increasingly popular trend in the beverage industry. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson unveiled his brand ZOA Energy in January, which also uses green coffee much like Perrier. That same month, The Coca-Cola Company released its long awaited Coca-Cola with Coffee, which has 69 milligrams of caffeine.

PepsiCo, on the other hand, had announced in September the debut of its functional water brand DriftWell, which is allegedly formulated to help people relax using a blend of favorings mixed with magnesium and L-theanine.

The functional beverage market was valued at nearly $128.66 billion in 2019, according to Research and Markets. The market reportedly had a decline of 2.5% in 2020 due to lockdowns caused by the the coronavirus pandemic, but previously boasted a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% that dates back to 2015.