Dwayne Johnson to launch ZOA Energy drink line

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just got his hands on another beverage.

Continue Reading Below

The 48-year-old actor revealed he is getting into the energy drink game to his millions of social media followers on Monday. The beverage is called ZOA Energy and will be available for purchase in March, according to a promotional video Johnson shared on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON'S TEREMANA TEQUILA ON PACE FOR RECORD-SETTING FIRST YEAR OF SALES

“Ladies & gents, it’s our honor to introduce you to @zoaenergy,” he captioned the video. “The first of its kind CLEAN & HEALTHY energy drink that champions the everyday warrior in all of us who lives LIFE POSITIVE.”

ZOA Energy was developed by Johnson, his ex-wife and longtime business partner Dany Garcia, celebrity personal trainer Dave Rienzi and Juggernaut Capital Partners founder John Shulman.

The canned drink will be made with natural caffeine that’s derived from green coffee and green tea, according to a ZOA Energy press release. It also reportedly has antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients that are meant to “support immune function and elevate energy levels.”

DWAYNE JOHNSON HAS A NEW BOOZY ICE CREAM TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS

ZOA Energy will be exclusively distributed by the Molson Coors Beverage Company and Molson Coors partner L.A. Libations. Both companies will be providing beverage expertise and marketing support for the new energy drink.

Image 1 of 3

“My cofounders and I spent the last 18 months formulating this healthy and great tasting product that we could all use now more than ever," Johnson said in a statement. "Ensuring we packed it with the critical vitamins and immune support we ourselves consume daily. ZOA is the world’s first and only healthy energy drink that contains our unique combination of 100% vitamin C, 100% vitamins B3, B5, B6, and B12, and vitamin D, along with other vital ingredients.”

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON BUYS XFL WITH INVESTMENT FIRM FOR $15M

There are five flavors of ZOA Energy so far, according to Molson Coors. Meanwhile, promotional photos show there is going to be an original, pineapple coconut, super berry, wild orange and lemon lime flavors. Each can will be 16 ounces.

Before Johnson shared his energy drink brand with the world, the retired pro wrestler disrupted the spirits industry in March with the release of Teremana Tequila.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

By December, Forbes reported that the “ultra-premium small batch” tequila brand was on pace for a record first-year of sales.

Outside of the beverage industry, Johnson has lent his likeness to the Portland-based ice cream company Salt & Straw for a limited-edition line of Dwnata Claus pints. Johnson and Salt & Straw have partnered together on the holiday lineup in the last two years.