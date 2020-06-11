People with this blood type are less likely to test positive for COVAD-19

Coronavirus has affected people in many different ways. Some experience a slew of symptoms, some just a few and others may be asymptomatic.

As scientists and medical professionals learn about the virus, a new study by 23sndMe sheds light on which blood type is more or less likely to contract COVAD-19.

The data gathered from the preliminary study of more than 750,000 participants shows the O blood type appears to be protective against the virus when compared to all other blood types. They are between 9-to-18 percent percent less likely than individuals with other blood types to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

The percent of respondents reporting a positive test for COVID-19 was highest among those with the AB blood type.

There was little differences in susceptibility between the other blood types.

And the findings still hold when adjusted for age, sex, body mass index, ethnicity, and co-morbidities.

23andMe is looking to include 100,000 people in the study.

Both the data on blood type and the preliminary genetic findings also appear to support at least two recently published pre-print studies — one by researchers in China and the most recent one by researchers in Italy and Spain that have looed at a certain gene's role in Covad-19.