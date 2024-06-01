Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery
Published

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $560 million after no grand prize winner

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 4, 11, 23, 33 and 49 with a Mega ball of 23 and a 4X Megaplier

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 31

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $560 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday were 4, 11, 23, 33 and 49 with a Mega ball of 23. The Megaplier was 4X.

Nobody won the estimated $522 million jackpot Friday night, but one player in California matched all five white balls — and minus the Mega ball — to win $1 million.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT GROWS TO $489 MILLION AFTER NO GRAND PRIZE WINNER

Mega Million lottery ticket

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 4, 11, 23, 33 and 49 with a Mega ball of 23. The Megaplier was 4X. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players will attempt to win the estimated $560 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $258.4 million. Winners typically select the cash prize option over the Mega Millions annuity that is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at the ninth-largest prize in the game's history.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

MEGA MILLIONS ANNOUNCES WINNER OF $1.13 BILLION JACKPOT

tickets from the lottery

One player in California matched all five white balls to win $1 million. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on March 26, when a winner in New Jersey matched all six numbers to take home the $1.13 billion prize, which was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on the night of the Tuesday and Friday draws.