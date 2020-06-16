Pennsylvania police chief defends Dunkin' after worker reportedly turns cop away

A Pennsylvania police chief has come to the defense of an area Dunkin’ after an employee reportedly told an officer he was not welcome at the store, according to social media and reports.

Forty Fort Police Chief Daniel E. Hunsinger wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that the department “holds no ill will” toward the local Dunkin’ and its staff after a police officer’s girlfriend wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post that her boyfriend was told he “was no longer welcome here,” according to a report by The Citizen’s Voice.

“Although I find it very sad that some people are treating police officers like criminals when the majority of us would take a bullet in order to save their lives, we cannot and will not allow anyone to take out their hurt and frustrations over the misguided actions and statements of one employee, out on the owner of the Forty Fort Dunkin Donuts, or any of his employees,” Hunsinger wrote.

A Dunkin' spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request seeking comment.

Earlier in the day, the franchise location’s owner, Eric May, responded to a Facebook post about the alleged incident.

“I can assure you we love and respect all officers. They are the backbone of our communities and keep us safe,” he wrote. “I have spoken with the officer involved and he visits us multiple times per week and knows we feel this way. I can assure you any employee of May Brands that doesn’t welcome an officer into our locations, would not be welcome as an employee in our locations.”

Forty Fort Mayor Andy Tuzinski also said the Dunkin' location had always been supportive of local law enforcement.

In Hunsinger’s post later that day, he stressed that Forty Fort Police Department had “always had a positive relationship with Mr. May and his employees.”

“[W]e refuse to allow that to change because of the actions of one,” the post continues. “Please support Dunkin Donuts and all family-owned businesses during these trying times.”

