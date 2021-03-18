Child dies in accident involving Peloton treadmill

A child was fatally injured in an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, CEO John Foley said in a memo on Thursday.

Foley gave little details about the "tragic accident," although he disclosed that the company has been made aware of "only a small handful of incidents" where children have been injured from the Tread+.

"Each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved," Foley said.

The company -- known for its high-end at-home exercise bike -- introduced the Peloton Tread in 2018 followed by an upgraded model, the Tread+, in September 2020.

Although the company designs and builds its exercise products "with safety in mind," Foley said the company needs help in being able to ensure that family members stay safe.

"This is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home," he said.

In order to prevent an accident from occurring, Foley is asking customers to "follow all the safety warnings and instructions" that are provided with each piece of equipment. This includes a note about keeping children and pets "away from Peloton exercise equipment at all times" and being wary about where customers leave the safety key when the equipment is not in use.

More specifically, users are asked to make sure that the space around the Peloton exercise equipment is clear prior to a workout and to remove the safety key when the workout is complete and place it out of "reach of children and anyone else who should not be able to start the Tread+," Foley said.

Still, the company is assessing ways on how to better reinforce safety warnings about "these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents," he added.

Customers are encouraged to reach out to the company's support team with any questions or concerns.