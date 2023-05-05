Peloton original bike model has potential safety issue company will address

Peloton’s original bike model has a potential safety issue with some seat posts that the fitness and media company has plans to address.

The issue has resulted in certain seat posts suffering a break while their owners used them, Peloton said in a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Peloton Bike+ has not been impacted.

Peloton said it "determined that a corrective action plan is warranted" for the potential issue with the seat posts during its third quarter.

There have been nearly three dozen instances of seat post breaks, 12 of which involved injuries, according to the filing. One person broke their wrist in an incident.

The company noted in the filing that the 35 reports were "out of over 2.4 million units sold in the U.S. and Canada."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has been voluntarily informed, Peloton said. The fix for the corrective action plan, once hammered out in collaboration with the CPSC, would get rolled out to customers, according to the filing.

Peloton reported the corrective action plan for the issue had brought a $8.4 million "estimated contingent loss expense" in the quarter. The expenses "were not material to the current period financial performance," the company said in the filing.

Peloton has previously interacted with the CPSC. Earlier in the year, the CPSC announced an agreement with Peloton that involved a $19 million penalty after the company allegedly "failed to immediately report" hazardous defects in its treadmill product, Tread+, to the agency.

It did a 2020 recall related to a clip-in bike pedal issue, according to a recall notice on the CPSC website.

In the third-quarter filing that included the seat post issue, Peloton said its revenue came in at $748.9 million, a 22% drop from 2022’s third-quarter when it was $964.3 million. Its net loss shrank to $275.9 million.

Peloton’s stock, at about $7.9 on Friday afternoon, has climbed nearly 3% price-wise from the start of the day. It has seen an over 54% drop in the past year.

Barry McCarthy has been CEO of the company since February 2022, when co-founder John Foley left the role.

FOX Business reached out to Peloton for additional comment on the seat posts.

Phillip Nieto contributed to this report.