Peloton launches on Roku

On demand HIIT, yoga, dance cardio workouts available to stream

Some relief for Airbnb; Peloton's live classes are going dark

Fox Business Briefs: Airbnb raises money from private equity giant Silver Lake and the investment firm Sixth Street Partners who will now own part of the struggling home-sharing company; Peloton will suspend live classes after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Peloton users can now access workouts on Roku.

The fitness company’s app is available on digital media player service Roku, the company announced Wednesday, making Peloton’s fitness content more accessible to consumers across all major streaming platforms.

Peloton is now available for streaming on Roku. 

Customers don't need one of the company's spin bikes or treadmills to break a sweat at home. Users can choose from thousands of mat-based workouts like HIIT, dance cardio, meditation and yoga and stream them on the big screen, according to Roku.

PELOTON DEMAND SPURRED BY CORONAVIRUS COULD DRIVE PRICE DOWN

Users with a Peloton account and access to Roku sign into the channel. Those who are new to Peloton can stream the workout for free for 30-days. The app's membership is $12.99 per month.

With gyms closed in some parts of the country and COVID-19 outbreaks reported at facilities that have reopened, many Americans are opting to continue workout out at home.

HOW MUCH DOES A PELOTON BIKE COST? 

And streaming services are reporting record growth. The health and fitness category experienced the largest growth in streaming on Roku devices year-over-year when compared to other genres on the platform, growing by more than 130% in May.

