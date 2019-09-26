Peloton goes public: How much does the equipment cost?

Peloton Interactive, the fitness equipment firm going public on Thursday, lost $195 million last year but not for lack of demand.

The New York-based company, which equips customers with a customized bike or treadmill and connects them with a digital trainer 24/7, has garnered more than 1.4 million users.

Its products and services come with a healthy price tag, too, generating $915 million in revenue in the 12 months through June 30. Here's a look at how that shook out for individual buyers:

THE “BIKE EXPERIENCE”

Peloton offers a Basics Package with its exercise bicycle that costs $2,245, or $58 per month at a zero percent annual percentage rate. The package includes the bike and a one-year limited warranty.

All packages include delivery and assembly, which, according to the company's website, would typically cost $250.

Essentials Package

The Essentials Package is $2,404 --- or $62 per month – and includes the bike and the year warranty as well as shoes, headphones and a pair of cast-iron weights sized to fit on your bike. The customer can choose 1-, 2- or 3-pound weights.

Works Package

This upgrade is $90 more than the Essentials option, costing $2,949, or $64 each month, and adds a bike mat and heart-rate monitor.

Family Package

At $2,694, or $70 per month, the Family Package provides a bike, mat and pair of weights, two pairs of shoes, two sets of headphones, two heart-rate monitors and two water bottles.

THE ‘TREAD EXPERIENCE’

As with the bike packages, all of Peloton’s treadmills include delivery and setup, which, according to the website, would typically cost $300.

The equipment is nonetheless pricier than the exercise bicycles, with the Basics Package priced at $4,295, or $130 per month with zero percent APR. It includes the treadmill and a one-year warranty.

Essentials Package

The Essentials Package adds a set of resistance bands, two sets of free weights and an exercise mat. It costs $4,524, or $137 per month.

Works Package

Costing $4,644, or $141 a month, this option includes everything offered in the Essentials Package as well as a pair of wireless headphones and a glass water bottle.

Family Package

The Family Package includes the treadmill, warranty, mat and resistance bands, one heart-rate monitor, three pairs of free weights, two water bottles and two pairs of wireless earbuds. It’s the most expensive option, costing $4,844, or $147 a month.

Additional costs?

The Peloton experience includes live and on-demand workout classes, all of which can be streamed to the screen on your machine or your smartphone, tablet or computer.

But there is a catch: Peloton’s bike and treadmill customers must pay a $39 monthly subscription fee to receive access to all the offered classes.

Interested in using Peloton without buying the equipment? Peloton’s digital membership gives customers an “all-access pass to thousands of live and on-demand classes” for $19.49 per month, plus tax, according to the website.