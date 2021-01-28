Peloton releases apparel inspired by Black History Month

Peloton is accelerating efforts to support Black-owned businesses and culture.

The home fitness company is celebrating Black History Month in February with a new clothing collection highlighting the work and stories of Black artists from around the globe, in partnership with Peloton instructors.

The stationary bike and treadmill company teamed up with four artists for the custom clothing and accessories line. Each artist connected with a Black Peloton instructor to help design the apparel.

Artists featured include Huston “Hust” Wilson, a self-taught lettering artist from Johannesburg, South Africa who created women’s leggings and men’s printed shorts along with unisex tanks and pullovers for the “Bring Your Whole Self” collection, inspired by uplifting mantras of instructors Adrian Williams and Tunde Oyeneyin.

Another artist featured is Los Angeles-based illustrator Monica Ahanonu, who specializes in design and color theory. She designed her collection, “United We Move,” with Peloton instructors Hannah Frankson and Ally Love to represent Black cultures coming together as one.

The “Come Into Your Power” collection from South Carolina-based illustrator Sanford Greene who teamed up with Chase Tucker and Alex Toussaint for reusable water bottles, a unisex tee, hoodie and hat. The capsule represents strength, beauty and wisdom within the Black community, Peloton said.

And Dallas-based artist Temi Coker's work is a love letter to growing up in Nigeria. His collection, “Light the Way,” in partnership with Jess Sims and Chelsea Jackson Roberts, features women’s capri leggings, a tote and sports bra.

Outside of the partnership, Peloton has also invested $100,000 in The Steve Fund, a nonprofit focused on mental health for people of color in the U.S.

The at-home fitness company, which sells bikes for under $2,000, has seen staggering demand during the pandemic, and as more people continue to stick closer to home. Peloton gained so much momentum, many orders were backlogged for months.

The company in September made its equipment more accessible, cutting the cost of its bike from $2,495 to $1,895 and introducing a more affordable treadmill at $2,495.