Peloton begins repairs on recalled treadmills

Peloton will begin approved repairs for its treadmill following injuries and one child death, which resulted in product recalls earlier this year.

The connected fitness company on Monday said it will now install its Consumer Product Safety Commission-approved repair to its touchscreen console on its treadmill products this month, according to its website.

"Starting in August 2021 we are now ready to install the CPSC-approved repair to ensure that the touchscreen console remains securely attached to the Tread at all times," the company said.

Peloton says the service is free and consumers who purchased its Tread or Tread+ will be emailed for instructions on how to request a repair or full refund.

The company in May recalled its $4,295 Tread+ and the $2,495 Tread treadmill after initially pushing back against the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s warning that urged consumers to stop using them after one child died. Seventy injuries were also reported. Around 125,000 treadmills were included in the recall.

The CPSC in May warned consumers who have purchased either treadmill to immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund. The recall urges that adults, children, pets and objects are at risk of being pulled underneath the back of the treadmill "posing a risk of injury or death."