Hair salons, spas crippled in coronavirus

Salon business has been cut off by coronavirus shutdowns across the nation and small business owners, as well as their clients, are trying not to panic.

A total of 23 states in the U.S. have shut down their salons and spas, leaving owners to sit and think about how to build business back up when lockdowns are lifted.

Many beauty professionals and organizations are reaching out in an effort to help businesses industry-wide. Beauty publication Salon Today has released a webinar for salons to strategize how to manage business hardships.

“We are doing everything we can to offer sound tips on how to get through this, how to weather this and how to apply for small business loans,” Salon Today said in a statement to FOX Business. “No one knows the timeline but we are continuing to try and help salons get through this.”

Salon Today Editor in Chief Stacey Soble said ramping up to reopen business might mean putting more employees on staff and extending hours. In the meantime, she advises salons to continue reaching out to clients and rebook appointments.

“We are anticipating that when this is over, there will be a lot of people that'll be dying to get in the salon,” Soble said.

Celebrity hairstylist Oscar Blandi, who was forced to close his Madison Avenue salon, is reportedly offering advice to salon owners over the phone. Blandi said he’s prepared for clients and stylists to re-enter salons with a completely different perspective.

“Stylists want to work and clients will enjoy the experience more than ever,” Blandi said in a statement to FOX Business. “As a country, we will become stronger but this will be a struggle for right now for a lot of people.”

Charlotte, North Carolina-based hair salon Noir Luxe has closed its doors but reports clients have been completely supportive.

“My clients are standing in full support and agreement with my decision and have offered ways to support during this time,” the salon said in a statement. “No house calls will be made because it carries greater risk and disregards the CDC recommendations.”

Even though some beauty professionals are still offering house calls, Salon Today’s Soble said most salons are advising against it as a safety precaution.