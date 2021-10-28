Patagonia joins 'natural wine' and drink trend with big name distilleries

Patagonia wants you to take a sip of wine, cider or sake during your next outing.

The California-based outdoor clothing and goods store announced it will start carrying a collection of "natural" fermented beverages through its 9-year-old food business – Patagonia Provisions.

Each drink is reportedly sourced from an established vineyard, orchard or field that’s free of "toxic pesticides." According to Patagonia, its fruit growing partners use chickens and waterfowls to discourage pests in addition to weed-zapping inter-row crops, cereals and native grasses. The soil is also treated with compost, fertilizer teas and nutrient sources.

Chosen distilleries ferment, age and bottle the drinks with "minimal intervention," which means no filtration and a limited number of sulfites (preservatives), according to the Patagonia Provisions website.

"In keeping with the principles that drive Patagonia Provisions’ award-winning, responsibly sourced foods, our natural wines, ciders, and sake are produced using restorative farming practices and ancient, low-intervention fermentation techniques," said the company’s co-founder and head Birgit Cameron, in a press release. "As a result, these beverages help rebuild damaged soils, restore vital habitat and draw down carbon—all while filling your glass with lively, region-specific flavors."

Established distilleries from around the globe have partnered with the outdoorsy company, including Alex Craighead Wines from New Zealand, Château de Béru from France, Frank Cornelissen from Italy, Meinklang from Austria, Wild Arc Farm from New York, Alai Sidra from Chile and Terada Honke from Japan.

In total, Patagonia’s distillery partners are producing six natural wines, one sparkling Piquette, two ciders and one sake, which were all bottled sometime between 2018 and 2021.

At this time, customers get to choose from a fruity pomace, a citrus Chardonnay, a claret-style red wine, a floral and dark fruit rosé, a pinot blanc, a purple fruit Marquette and sparkling cider. Patagonia Provisions will start carrying a sparkling fruit wine and miso-mushroom sake in late November.

Prices start at $8 for a can and can go up to $48 depending on the beverage that’s selected.

While Patagonia Provisions’ inaugural fermented beverage selection isn’t the company’s first foray into the alcoholic drink space, it appears to lean into the growing "natural" and "clean" wine trend.

Companies and celebrities have entered the market with claims of having natural, clean or organic ingredients and manufacturing processes, including Usual wines, Wonderwerk LA, Good Clean Rosé, Cameron Diaz and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The global organic wine market is projected to surpass $16.6 billion by 2027, according to a market size forecast released by The Insight Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm.