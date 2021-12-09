Pantone reveals 2022 Color of the Year 'Very Peri'

Blue has made a comeback as Pantone’s Color of the Year, and this time it’s of the periwinkle variety.

The world-renowned color matching and creation system revealed its Color of the Year pick for 2022, which is named Very Peri. This cool and warm hue succeeds last year’s selection, a smoky and lemony combo known as Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. And unlike previous years, Very Peri was custom created for Pantone’s Color of the Year – a first for the annual color program.

Pantone characterizes Very Peri as a color that displays "carefree confidence" and "daring curiosity."

The vibrant periwinkle blue hue looks similar to the pigments found in a dark lavender sprig, according to a flat lay image shared by Pantone.

"As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family, encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time with its violet red undertone," said Leatrice Eiseman, The Pantone Color Institute’s executive director. "PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression."

According to Pantone, Very Peri would be a striking color addition for apparel, beauty, home furnishing, product design, packaging and graphic art manufacturers.

The experts at Pantone report that Very Peri can be paired with warm and cool complementary colors, nature-infused shades, neutrals and other bold candy-like hues. Examples of harmonious color combinations are available on the company’s How To Use Pantone Color Of The Year 2022 webpage.

Pantone has already launched its digital shop with a list of items that incorporate Very Peri, including color swatches, keychains and an assortment of coffee cups and mugs.

Companies have also partnered with Pantone for the color unveiling with limited-edition products in the shade Very Peri. Microsoft, Priority Bicycles and Brazilian sneaker company Cariuma are just a few brands that have licensed the color.

It has yet to be seen whether other companies will license Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year. A few lifestyle and interior design brands have chimed in about the color selection and how it can be paired with colors that are already available.

Sherwin-Williams’ Director of Color Marketing Sue Wadden issued a statement saying Very Peri can be paired with a blue-purple, white, beige or Evergreen Fog – the paint brand’s 20220 Color of the Year. Meanwhile, Managing Principal of Design Renee Hytry Derrington at Formica Corporation – an interior surface company – recommends pairing Very Peri with a deep purple like its Cassis color swatch.

Very Peri is the eighth blue shade Pantone has selected in its 21-year history. The company’s previous blue-toned selections include Cerulean Blue (2000), Aqua Sky (2003), Blue Turquoise (2005), Blue Iris (2008), Turquoise (2010), Serenity (2016) and Classic Blue (2020).

Purple has only made it onto Pantone’s Color of the Year list two times with Radiant Orchid in 2014 and Ultra Violet in 2018.