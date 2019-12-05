Pantone’s color of the year is big money maker for brands

Blue is the new green.

Pantone announced Wednesday its 2020 Color of the Year is Classic Blue, and retailers are already aiming to cash in on all the hype for the blueberry-colored hue.

This year’s variation of blue, the color of blueberries, a Pepsi can, Ford Mustang’s Mach-E GT and Facebook’s logo, was picked for exuding “calm, confidence and connection,” according to Pantone’s website. And consumers may likely associate the color with the products they buy.

“Color helps us to visually express and affect ideas and emotions. Designers and brands should feel inspired to use color to engage and connect with their audiences,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

Pantone’s Color of the Year is already influencing retailers and brands to create products in the fashion, home furnishing and industrial design spaces, including product packaging and decor. Shoe designer Mark Fisher put out a suede bootie women’s shoe in the classic blue color ($113.37); The North Face has a $150 fleece, and designer Bottega Veneta has a $290 leather wallet.

And Classic Blue will have its moment in the business world in 2020 too. FedEx Office, the company behind packing, shipping and printing, partnered with Pantone for its color matching and print technology so brands and businesses will be able to infuse the color in their brand logos, company merchandise or printing materials.

