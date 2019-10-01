Warren Buffett's Berkshire adds pea protein to Coke, Dairy Queen staples

Warren Buffett loves Coca-Cola, Dairy Queen and See's Candies, so much so he bought them.

Now the Pampered Chef – the kitchenware brand he also owns via Berkshire Hathaway, will roll out vegan options such as Kale and Fiber and Pea protein boosters.

This is the first time in Pampered Chef’s nearly 40 years that it is entering a new product category with the launch of Enrichables, which will make it easier than ever for consumers to add nutrients to everyday meals, from pasta to batters to soups and so much more.

The launch of Enrichables is being inaugurated with two nutrient-dense products. All you have to do is add one Enrichables packet to your favorite recipe to make dishes more nutritious.

Enrichables are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and contain no added fillers or flavors, making them nearly undetectable, no matter the dish.

“We want to make it easier for consumers to reach their nutritional health goals, and that’s where Enrichables comes in,” said Kristin Hayward, Director of Brand Strategy for Pampered Chef. “Enrichables isn’t just a traditional boost for smoothies, it can be incorporated into almost any regular meal to make nutrition more approachable for the everyday cook.”

The Enrichables Kale & Fiber packet comes with two cups of freeze-dried kale, which is rich in contains minerals, antioxidants and vitamins A, C and K. Each packet also provides eight grams of fiber from chicory root. This is the perfect meal enhancement for foods low in vegetables and fiber, including ground meat, egg dishes and sauces.

An Enrichables Pea Protein packet contains 100 percent high-quality plant protein made from yellow peas, which provides a clean, low-calorie form of protein. One packet includes 10 grams of protein. Consuming adequate amounts of protein daily can promote fullness, energy, and help maintain muscle function and mobility. This meal booster is ideal for low-protein foods such as baked goods, sauces and carb-based dishes.

“Vegetables are essential to our diets, but most people don’t even come close to getting the recommended amount due to the time and effort required,” said Sandy Wolner, RDN, Food and Trend Innovator for Pampered Chef. “The ingredients in Enrichables Kale & Fiber help add more vegetables to family-favorite meals, which can promote digestive health and add nutrients. The ingredients in Enrichables Pea Protein help you get more protein into your diet throughout your day.”

Enrichables will be individually packaged, and available in cartons of 12 easy to use packets for $29. Both Kale & Fiber and Pea Protein can also be purchased as a discounted set (24 pouches total) for $49. Enrichables can be purchased as a single order or as a monthly subscription, which includes free shipping.

