Here are 10 mommy blogs with advice you can use: Report

Being a mom certainly isn’t easy, but knowing there are other parents out there dealing with the same things as you is encouraging.

Continue Reading Below

That’s why so many people have turned to blogs about parenting.

Back in 2014, there were an estimated 4.4 million mommy blogs, according to reports.

The mom blogger and media influencer industry even has a conference, run by Mom 2.0, that was started in 2008.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

At the time, it had 175 attendees, but by 2018 that grew to more than 1,100 moms and marketers attended the conference, according to the conference's website.

However, with so many options available, it can be difficult to sift through all the mommy blogs to find which ones are most helpful.

To help you out, here are 10 of the best mommy blogs, according to Healthline.

Rookie Moms

Rookie Moms was founded in 2005 as an “indispensable blog for new parents,” according to the blog’s Facebook page. The blog covers a wide variety of topics for new parents including pregnancy, babies of all ages, toddlers, preschoolers and baby gear.

It also helps moms deal with problems with sleeping, eating and breastfeeding, according to sections on the website.

Mom Blog Society

Mom Blog Society is written by a group of parents and caregivers with advice, information and recommendations for other parents.

“Our vision is to utilize the power and potential of the Internet to connect consumers and brands around the world as never before – making life just a little easier for moms and caregivers!” the Mom Blog Society says on its site.

The blog has several categories including technology, food & drink, parenting, travel and home living and gift guides.

Scary Mommy

According to Healthline, Scary Mommy is one of the most popular mommy blogs online.

It was founded in 2008 by a woman named Jill Smokler who wanted to write about being a stay-at-home mom, but it quickly turned into a larger community.

Now the blog has sections for political issues, pregnancy, children, lifestyle and sex and relationships.

Rockin Mama

Rockin' Mama was founded by an NICU nurse who started blogging about her son’s first year of life, according to the blog.

Now, the blog covers a lot more, from recipes and food allergies to crafts, entertainment and travel.

"What started out as a way to chronicle my son’s first year of life has evolved into Rockin’ Mama. Because despite the fact that being a mom is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, it rocks!" - Rockin' Mama

ModernMom

Actress Brooke Burke and Lisa Rosenblatt are co-CEOs of the ModernMom blog, which offers tips and advice about parenting, family, career, health, beauty, crafts and cooking, according to the site.

Mamavation

Leah Segedie started her blog Mamavation in 2009 to help other families learn how to live greener, more eco-friendly lives.

According to its Facebook page, the blog “is a disease prevention campaign championed by moms. We strive to decrease the amount of toxins and endocrine disrupters found in our home, schools and communities.”

"Mamavation is a community of women who are empowered to live differently–avoiding hormone disrupting chemicals, supporting organizations and brands that mirror our values, and treating our fellow sisters with respect. Remember, it’s not about being perfect. It’s about being Green Enough." - Mamavation

Tech Savvy Mama

Started by a teacher and technology specialist in 2008, Tech Savvy Mama says it helps parents “navigate parenting in the digital age.” The blog also has a goal of showing parents how to inspire their children to have an interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Mom Spark

Mom Spark was founded by a woman named Amy Bellgardt, who works from home with a teenager and a pre-teen, according to the blog. Bellgardt founded the blog in 2008 as a way to connect with other stay-at-home moms.

The blog covers recipes, entertainment, crafts, blogging advice, fashion, home decor and parenting.