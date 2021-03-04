Pamela Anderson listing Malibu home for $14.9 million

Pamela Anderson is listing her Malibu home for a staggering $14.9 million.

The 5,500-square-foot mansion designed by Philip Vertoch is reportedly set to go on the market on Monday. It features four-bedrooms, four-and-a-half-baths, a pool, sauna and rooftop deck, according to People magazine. The property also has beach access.

Listing agent Tomer Fridman of the Tomer Fridman Group told the outlet that the home's location is in one of the most desirable places in the world.

"The Malibu market has become the destination of choice for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals from across the nation," Fridman said. "Malibu Colony, in particular, is one of Los Angeles's most important enclaves dating back to Hollywood's heyday of '20s glamour."

The former "Baywatch" star, 53, told the outlet that she's moving to Vancouver Island in Canada full-time with her new husband Dan Hayhurst.

The couple has been living at her grandmother's old home for most of the pandemic and even wed on the property on Christmas Day.

"It's time I went back to my roots. I'm in love and recently married my 'average Joe' (as he likes to call himself)," Anderson explained.

"I'm creating my life here now again where it all started. It's been a wild ride, now full circle," she added.

Anderson is planning on renovating the Canadian home to make it more personal.