Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

Pamela Anderson listing Malibu home for $14.9 million

Former 'Baywatch' star plans to move to Canada full-time with her new husband

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Pamela Anderson is listing her Malibu home for a staggering $14.9 million.

The 5,500-square-foot mansion designed by Philip Vertoch is reportedly set to go on the market on Monday. It features four-bedrooms, four-and-a-half-baths, a pool, sauna and rooftop deck, according to People magazine. The property also has beach access.

Listing agent Tomer Fridman of the Tomer Fridman Group told the outlet that the home's location is in one of the most desirable places in the world.

"The Malibu market has become the destination of choice for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals from across the nation," Fridman said. "Malibu Colony, in particular, is one of Los Angeles's most important enclaves dating back to Hollywood's heyday of '20s glamour."

INSIDE MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY’S NEW $7.8M HAWAIIAN OASIS

The former "Baywatch" star, 53, told the outlet that she's moving to Vancouver Island in Canada full-time with her new husband Dan Hayhurst.

Anderon's Malibu home features four-bedrooms and four-and-a-half-baths. (SHADE DEGGES courtesy of Tomer Fridman)

The couple has been living at her grandmother's old home for most of the pandemic and even wed on the property on Christmas Day.

ELLEN DEGENERES SELLING LOS ANGELES HOME SHE BOUGHT FROM ADAM LEVINE FOR $53.5 MILLION

"It's time I went back to my roots. I'm in love and recently married my 'average Joe' (as he likes to call himself)," Anderson explained.

The 5,500-square-foot mansion was designed by Philip Vertoch.  (SHADE DEGGES courtesy of Tomer Fridman)

"I'm creating my life here now again where it all started. It's been a wild ride, now full circle," she added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anderson is planning on renovating the Canadian home to make it more personal.