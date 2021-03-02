Inside Matthew McConaughey’s new $7.8M Hawaiian oasis

Matthew McConaughey just shelled out $7.85 million for a Hawaiian oasis.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star purchased the six-bedroom, six and a half-bathroom home at the brand-new Ka’upulehu Residence in December.

Overflowing with “barefoot elegance,” it is part of the Kukio Beach and Golf Club community in Kailua-Kona, according to the listing.

The McConaughey family now has a perfect getaway as they wait out the rest of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Built in 2020, the property spans a whopping 7,000 square feet, including 5,328 square feet of living space.

With a wide range of luxury amenities — including two primary suites, two pools, two outdoor firepits and both indoor and outdoor kitchens — they will never run out of things to do.

Among the home’s more luxurious features are private lanais with outdoor showers for the master suites, adding to the Zen vibe.

The home also features a wine cellar, a media room, a bocce court and an office.

One of the most striking features is the 66-foot infinity pool, complete with panoramic beach views.

The gorgeous abode is located in a prime location, near the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, and Kona Village Resort, a Rosewood property.

The home includes a gatehouse entry with 24-hour manned security.

McConaughey, 51, and wife, Camila Alves, share three children: sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11.

To read more from The New York Post, click here.