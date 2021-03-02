Ellen DeGeneres selling Los Angeles home she bought from Adam Levine for $53.5 million

Ellen DeGeneres has listed the opulent, gated Beverly Hills home she previously purchased from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

The house is just one of the properties owned by the daytime talk show host, who is apparently hoping to slim down her real estate portfolio by listing the home for $53.5 million on Monday.

The property is currently listed by Kurt Rappaport of the Westside Estate Agency.

According to Mansion Global, if DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, are able to sell the property for the asking price, it would mark a significant profit for them.

The couple reportedly bought the home using a trust in May of 2019 for $42.5 million from the pop star, who owned the house for a little more than a year before handing it over.

In that year, however, Levine made good on his $34 million investment in the house and dumped a reported $8 million into remodeling efforts on the interiors and the outside.

The sprawling ivy-covered property boasts steel doors and windows in all its rooms that open onto lush gardens in the gated sanctuary. The outdoor space includes a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen complete with a pizza oven, patios, sitting areas, a fire pit and a sunken tennis court.

The interior of the home, meanwhile, contains a 2-story foyer, a 50ft living room with a stone fireplace and white plaster walls.

Other living space includes 5 bedrooms, a family/media room, a professional screening room, a bar, a gym and a completely separate guest house. For those who don’t want to cook all their meals outside, potential buyers can also enjoy the gourmet indoor kitchen to serve meals in the large dining room with its own bar.

According to Mansion Global, the duo’s sale of their home comes shortly after they sold off another property in November and purchased another estate nearby for a reported $49 million in September.