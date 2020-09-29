Pabst Blue Ribbon adds Hard Cold Brew to its boozy coffee line

Yes, another way to get your beer and coffee fix all in one.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is adding another item to its coffee line-up with its Hard Cold Brew – a 4.2% ABV brew that packs a caffeine punch.

The beer fittingly launched on Tuesday, which happens to be National Coffee Day.

The dairy-free cold brew joins PBR’s other coffee-based booze option. In 2019, the brand released its Hard Coffee, a 5% ABV malt-beverage. In April of this year, the beer-brand also added a hard tea to its roster as it continues to expand its boozy collection outside of beer.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon helped pioneer a new category in 2019 with the launch of Hard Coffee. Since then it’s become a sensation, with fans across America showcasing their enthusiasm for it at all times of day and night, by pouring it over cereal, baking it into cakes and, of course, enjoying it ice-cold straight from the can,” the brand wrote in a statement, Food and Wine reported. “This fall, marking National Coffee Day, Pabst Blue Ribbon will once again reinvigorate the Hard Coffee space, with the launch of Hard Cold Brew. Cold brewed coffee has become a fast favorite with coffee drinkers in America in the last few years, beloved for its sweeter smoother taste. Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Hard Cold Brew delivers a delicious black cold brewed coffee with a kick.”

The Hard Cold Brew will only be available in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Illinois at first. It was not shared when the new product will be available nationwide.