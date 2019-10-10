Ozzy Osbourne cancels upcoming tour over health issues, says 'I'm not dying'

The "iron man" Ozzy Osbourne is taking time off from touring to recoup from an injury suffered earlier this year.

The former 70-year-old Black Sabbath frontman canceled his European tour because of a "bad fall" he suffered at his home, forcing him to focus heavily on rehabilitation over the past few months, and posted an irreverent video on his social media channels where he pokes fun at himself and talks about the injury. But. the healing process lagged, Osbourne said, and was not going away.

“As you probably or may not, at the beginning of this year I had a bad fall. I screwed [up] all the vertebrae in the back of my neck and had to have surgery,” Osborne said in a video posted on his social media channels.

Osbourne hopes to be good and fully recovered in time for an American tour that kicks off next summer.

“I’ve got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than in my car. I’m not dying, I am recovering. It is just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would. I’m bored stiff of being stuck on a f-----g bed all day. I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again but you’re just going to have to be a bit more patient.”

Postponing the tour, Osbourne said, was difficult but certainly necessary. He admits to the recovery time from the injury being a soul sucker.

He did caution fans -- and the media -- that he’s not running out of time, and isn’t over the mountain. He will be back to breaking all the rules soon.

“I’m not retiring, I’ve still got gigs to do,” Osbourne said. "When I do come back on the American tour, I want to be 100 percent ready to come out and knock your f-----g socks off.”