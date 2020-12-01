Over a hundred 'Santas' on jet skis aim to bring foster children presents

A large group of Australians found a cheeky way to give back – and use their creativity and levity to attempt to break a record.

More than 150 people dressed up as Santa Claus to raise money for charity – but instead of sleighs on snow, it was jet skis on water.

The organizers said they bested the previous record of 129 Santas on jet skis.

The Saint Nicks raised $10,000 for an organization that gives toys to children in foster care during the Christmas season.