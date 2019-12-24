Expand / Collapse search
Where in the world is Santa right now?

By FOXBusiness
Santa Claus can chat virtually with your kids

Talk to Santa co-founder John Loporto talks to FOX Business about how the 'magic of Santa' made all of this possible.

Once again this Christmas, children and parents can keep track of where in the world Santa Claus is on his worldwide trip to deliver presents.

With the help of NORAD, which tracks everything that flies in and around North America in defense of the country,  its special mission today is to also track Santa.

NORAD has tracked Santa for more than 60 years thanks to numerous corporate contributors and volunteers.

Each year, the NORAD Tracks Santa Web Site receives nearly fifteen million unique visitors from more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Volunteers receive more than 130,000 calls to the NORAD Tracks Santa hotline from children around the globe.

This year, children and the young-at-heart are able to track Santa through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.