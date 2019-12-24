Where in the world is Santa right now?

Once again this Christmas, children and parents can keep track of where in the world Santa Claus is on his worldwide trip to deliver presents.

Continue Reading Below

With the help of NORAD, which tracks everything that flies in and around North America in defense of the country, its special mission today is to also track Santa.

NORAD has tracked Santa for more than 60 years thanks to numerous corporate contributors and volunteers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Each year, the NORAD Tracks Santa Web Site receives nearly fifteen million unique visitors from more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

Volunteers receive more than 130,000 calls to the NORAD Tracks Santa hotline from children around the globe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This year, children and the young-at-heart are able to track Santa through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.