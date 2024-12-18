Oscar Mayer's 'Wienermobile' is hiring new drivers

Oscar Mayer’s "Wienermobile" is hiring again.

The brand, owned by food giant Kraft Heinz, officially began its annual search for new drivers for the massive hot dog on wheels on Wednesday.

In the job posting, it described the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spokesperson job as a "one-of-a-kind" position that comes with a "competitive package including a $35,000 base salary, a weekly allowance of $150 ($7,200/yr.) for meals & personal travel,18 days of paid time off, full health benefits package, and 100% of hotel expenses covered."

Successful applicants will have the position for one year.

The job will entail serving as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson while "driving and maintaining" the Wienermobile, the brand said.

"Hotdoggers" can expect to drive the 27-foot-long hot dog to numerous cities over the course of their one-year assignment "executing and reporting over 200 events," according to Oscar Mayer. They will also be tasked with engaging with the media and creating social media posts.

Wienermobile drivers will ideally be "outgoing, creative, friendly, exuberant, college graduates who have an appetite for adventure and willing to see the country through the windshield of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile," according to the job posting.

They should also have past experience traveling and working with consumers, bring good time management skills and know their way around social media. And, of course, they will need a valid driver’s license for operating the Wienermobile, per the job description.

"With more than half of Gen Z aspiring to be an ‘influencer,’ our Hotdogger program is a great first step for anyone interested in exploring a career in social media or brand marketing," Molle Twing, Oscar Mayer senior brand manager, experiential, said in a statement. "With content creation and communications at the center of the job, it’s the only masterclass that takes place on a 27-foot-long hot dog—making for one truly life-changing experience you won’t get from a typical 9-5."

In total, the brand is looking to bring on board 12 "Hotdoggers" this year, Oscar Mayer said. The deadline to put in an application is Jan. 31.

The Wienermobile program "offer[s] Oscar Mayer an unparalleled competitive advantage, delivering incremental sales, merchandising, authorizations, and mutual goodwill," it said.

Oscar Mayer is known for its hot dogs, cold cuts, bacon and other packaged food products and has been under Kraft Heinz’s umbrella for years.

Kraft Heinz, which is also the corporate parent of brands such as Classico, Lunchables, Smart Ones and Kool-Aid, generated $19.27 billion in net sales in the first three quarters of 2024. Its net income, meanwhile, was $614 million in the same time frame.