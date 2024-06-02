Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Florida
Published | Updated

Orlando hotel criticized for bondage-themed Pride decoration, moves displays

Bondage-themed balloon animals spotted outside Orlando hotel during Pride Month kickoff

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 31

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A hot-pink bear appearing to be wearing fetish clothing was situated outside a Disney Springs-area hotel in Florida over the weekend, only to be removed after criticism on social media. 

An image tweeted by @libsoftiktok showed the bear outside the Crowne Plaza Orlando – Lake Buena Vista hotel in the 8600 block of Palm Parkway. 

".@CrownePlaza why are you subjecting young children to looking at a b*ndage teddy bear? Disgusting," X account @LibsofTikTok tweeted Friday evening. "We called the hotel and they told us it was for a private pride event but that the bear will remain up throughout the entire weekend."

The property is an IHG hotel, and the company said a client that is hosting an event this weekend during a "full buyout" had brought the outdoor decorations for display.

KEVIN O’LEARY GOES OFF ON TRUMP TRIAL ‘TAINTING’ US BRAND: ‘WE’VE SUNK RIGHT INTO THE TOILET'

Pride bunny at pool area

A spokesperson for the Crowne Plaza near Disney Springs said the outdoor decorations were moved indoors, but one was seen in the pool area of the hotel. (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

A woman who answered the hotel's phone on Sunday morning hung up on Fox News Digital, but as of Sunday afternoon, it appears as if the decoration is no longer in that location.

The decorations have since been moved indoors, an email from an IHG spokesperson said. However, a black and white bear, also in bondage-type clothing, could still be seen in the pool area of the property during a party with music blasting on Sunday afternoon.

Security guards could be seen walking around the pool area. 

WALMART PROMOTES PRIDE MERCHANDISE AS TARGET SCALES BACK AFTER BACKLASH

Bondage bunny

A black and white bunny wearing bondage-type clothing can be seen at the pool of a Disney-area hotel on June 2, 2024. (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

Crowne Plaza Lake Buena Vista pool bunny

A black and white bunny wearing bondage-type clothing can be seen at the pool of a Disney-area hotel on June 2, 2024. (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Crowne Plaza is less than two miles from Disney Springs. It is not on Disney property. 

June is Pride Month. It is "currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan," the Library of Congress website states.