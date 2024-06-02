Orlando hotel criticized for bondage-themed Pride decoration, moves displays

A hot-pink bear appearing to be wearing fetish clothing was situated outside a Disney Springs-area hotel in Florida over the weekend, only to be removed after criticism on social media.

An image tweeted by @libsoftiktok showed the bear outside the Crowne Plaza Orlando – Lake Buena Vista hotel in the 8600 block of Palm Parkway.

".@CrownePlaza why are you subjecting young children to looking at a b*ndage teddy bear? Disgusting," X account @LibsofTikTok tweeted Friday evening. "We called the hotel and they told us it was for a private pride event but that the bear will remain up throughout the entire weekend."

The property is an IHG hotel, and the company said a client that is hosting an event this weekend during a "full buyout" had brought the outdoor decorations for display.

A woman who answered the hotel's phone on Sunday morning hung up on Fox News Digital, but as of Sunday afternoon, it appears as if the decoration is no longer in that location.

The decorations have since been moved indoors, an email from an IHG spokesperson said. However, a black and white bear, also in bondage-type clothing, could still be seen in the pool area of the property during a party with music blasting on Sunday afternoon.



Security guards could be seen walking around the pool area.

The Crowne Plaza is less than two miles from Disney Springs. It is not on Disney property.

June is Pride Month. It is "currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan," the Library of Congress website states.