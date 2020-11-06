Oprah's Favorite Things of 2020 celebrates Black-owned businesses

Oprah’s Favorite Things is is back in time for the 2020 holidays, and this time, the media mogul's list is highlighting Black-owned businesses.

Continue Reading Below

The "queen of all media" released her annual gift guide on Friday, and it was filled with her curated list of lifestyle items to help fans live their best lives during the pandemic, including everything from cookware to comfortable clothes, savory sauces and sweet treats. This year, there's also a focus on gifts from Black-owned entrepreneurs and businesses, many of whom are women.

“Everyone could use some extra joy. It is my hope that this year's list will inspire you to express your gratitude for the people that matter most. And to support more Black-owned businesses all year round,” Oprah Winfrey said in announcing the gift guide Friday.

The list features items from celebrity brands — like a long-sleeve jumpsuit from Rihanna’s million-dollar brand Savage X Fenty — as well as apparel from newer entrepreneurs, like Angel Johnson, whose ICONI brand leggings were included among Oprah's favorite "cozy" gifts.

Then there’s the "it" vegan leather Telfar bag, dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin,” created by Queens native Telfar Clemens, who started his namesake fashion brand at 19. The medium shopper bag comes in colors like dark olive, navy and tan at a more accessible price point that some designer brands, and has already spawned a starry following from fans like Selena Gomez, Solange Knowles and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

MICHELLE OBAMA'S DNC SPEECH 'VOTE' NECKLACE SPARKS ONLINE FRENZY

O’s coveted wish list also features the brand Wrap Life, a line of ribbed stretch hair wraps and headbands created by Arkansas native Nnenna Stella as a love letter to her natural hair. Then there are initial rings crafted by jewelry designer Chari Cuthbert, who made the “VOTE” necklace that former first lady Michelle Obama wore to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The list also features sweetheart hoop earrings from jewelry designer Simone Smith (and wife of rapper LL Cool J), who donates a portion of the proceeds from her line to the American Cancer Society. Smith, who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in 2004, is now 15 years cancer-free.

LL COOL J'S WIFE TURNS CANCER BATTLE INTO CHARITABLE BUSINESS

Winfrey's gift list features 72 items this year, with prices ranging from $13 (for a puzzle) to more than $3,000 (for a Samsung TV). Other items trend toward rest and relaxation, for those looking to enjoy some peace and quiet while home for the holidays: The list features a travel blanket set, robes, slippers, cookies, peach cobbler pie, wine and whisky. Check out all of Oprah's Favorite Things here.